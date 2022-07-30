‘Had no intention of underestimating Marathis’: Maha governor on row over speech

Maharashtra is witnessing yet another controversy amid huge criticism over governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's latest speech. He has been accused of "hurting the sentiments of Marathis" by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and others. In his speech, the governor - acknowledging the contribution of people from other states - had said: “You may call Mumbai the financial capital of India but if you remove Gujaratis and Marwaris, it would no longer retain the tag.”

The speech sparked a Marathi vs Guajarati row as top state leaders claimed it was an “insult to locals”. On Saturday, the Governor’s office quoted him as saying: “I spoke only on the contribution made by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis. Marathi people built Maharashtra by working hard, this is why many Marathi entrepreneurs are famous today.”

"The contribution of Marathis is the maximum in bringing up Maharashtra. Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra,” the statement further read, news agency ANI reported.

Just weeks after the state saw the collapse of his government, Uddhav Thackeray had reacted strongly to the remark. "The governor has crossed the limit. He should respect the chair he is occupying. I do not want to insult someone holding the post of governor. I respect the chair but Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Marathis and there is anger among the people."

"He is trying to divide the society." Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray's ally, Sharad Pawar, had accused Koshyari of breaking the protocol while administering oath to Eknath Shinde whose rebellion led to the fall of Sena-NCP-Congress government.

Among others who expressed anger on the latest speech were Raj Thackeray. “The post of the governor is a very respected designation so people will not say anything against this, but your statement has hurt the people of Maharashtra," the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief said. The Shiv Sena and the MNS were founded on the principle of Maratha pride.

(With inputs from ANI)

