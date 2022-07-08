HAL, Safran to develop helicopter engines in joint venture

State-run plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and France’s Safran Helicopter Engines on Friday signed an agreement for a new joint venture to develop helicopter engines, HAL said in a statement.

It was signed by HAL Chairman R Madhavan and Safran Helicopter Engines CEO Franck Saudo in the presence of Safran Group CEO Olivier Andriès.

“The new aero-engine company in India will be dedicated to the development, production, sales and support of helicopter engines, and one of its main objectives will be to meet the requirements of HAL and defence ministry’s future helicopters, including the 13-tonne IMRH (Indian multi-role helicopter),” HAL said.

IMRH is expected to compete with Russian Mi-17 choppers in both Indian and foreign markets. The platform could have a huge market as nearly 40 air forces across the world operate Mi-17 type helicopters, HAL officials said.

IMRH will be capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions, including transporting troops, conducting assault operations, air maintenance and anti-submarine warfare.

“Safran Helicopter Engines has been our valued partner for several decades. We now look forward to utilise this opportunity to leverage HAL’s experience in manufacturing of more than 15 types of aircraft and helicopter engines to jointly co-develop and manufacture engines with immediate focus on IMRH and its naval variant, the deck-based MRH,” said Madhavan.

HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines already have multiple partnerships, including the Shakti engine that powers HAL-produced helicopters such as Dhruv, Rudra and the light combat helicopter, the HAL statement said.

India urgently needs to develop an engine manufacturing ecosystem, Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), director general, Centre for Air Power Studies, said earlier this week.

On July 5, a high-level delegation of Safran Group met defence minister Rajnath Singh and briefed him on the firm’s upcoming projects in the country including the setting up of a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad.