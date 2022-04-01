HAL posts record revenue of Rs. 24,000 crore in 2021-22
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) posted a record high revenue on Friday, which rose by 6% to Rs. 24,000 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2022 as compared to Rs. 22,755 crore recorded in the previous year.
"Despite the challenges of the second wave of COVID-19 during the first quarter of the year and the consequent production loss, the Company could meet the targeted revenue growth with improved performance during the balance period of the year," R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, said in a statement.
The second wave of COVID-19 had compelled the company to declare a phased lockdown at various Divisions during April and May 2021. The employees had put in additional hours in June and July 2021 to compensate for the loss of man-hours due to the lockdowns, HAL said.
Further, based on the improved financial performance and cash flow position, the Credit Rating Agencies CARE Ratings and ICRA Limited have upgraded the company's credit rating from AA Stable to AAA/Stable during the financial year.
HAL achieved record revenue with the production of 44 new helicopters/aircraft, 84 new engines, overhauling 203 aircraft/helicopters and 478 engines.
Recently, HAL bagged a contract for the production of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), 10 for IAF and five for the Indian Army at a cost of ₹3,887 crore along with infrastructure sanctions worth ₹377 crore.
Considering the improved financial performance during 2021-22, HAL paid an interim dividend of ₹40 per share representing 400 per cent on the face value of ₹10 per share during FY 2021-22.
(ANI)
Amit Shah attends Sri Shivakumar Swamiji's 115th Jayanti
Union Minister for Home Amit Shah attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur on Friday as part of his two-day visit to Karnataka. Shah also shared a broadcast of his visit to the mutt on his Twitter, saying: “115th birth anniversary program of Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka.”
Prachi Dhabal Deb on two World Book of Records: Lovely feeling to make Pune proud
Pune-based cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb is “over the moon”, courtesy her creation — a 100kg vegan edible royal icing structure — being inducted in the World Book of Records, UK. And not just this, Deb also holds the world record for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures. “I feel honoured to receive two recognitions at one time,” an elated Deb says. Now, people are visiting her studio to see her creation.
Pune’s Shital Mahajan jumps from 5,100 ft to ‘inspire Indian women’
Padma Shri Shital Mahajan felt nothing but “amazing” when she was about to jump from 5,100 feet in Hadapsar in Pune. Mahajan, who has done four-night skydives before this one, reveals that it was her late father Kamalakar Mahajan's wish that she do paramotoring. Soon, she bumped into pilot Vijay Sethi, who, as per Mahajan, agreed to do the stint in a moment. In 2018, she skydived in a saree.
Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan catches fire
The Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan (W) caught fire on Friday morning, leading to a thick smoke cover in the entire premises. Residents blamed the waste dumped outside the station as the reason for the fire. “The blaze is under control. However, the cooling process is under way as the entire waste collected at the station was under fire,” said an officer of the fire department, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.
City lad helps Indian students evacuate from Ukraine
Pune based Nitesh Singh and Singh's Team SOS India feel like superheroes. While the rest of the country was occupied with so many things, Singh and his volunteers helped the Indian embassy to evacuate thousands of Indians stuck in the war torn Ukraine. Singh reveals that they appointed an Indian volunteer in every college, in every district. Singh also claims that Team SOS helped around ten to 11 thousand Indian students from the country.
