HAL successfully begins spin test for trainer aircraft HTT 40

In a major boost to defence PSU HAL, its Hindustan Turboprop Trainer (HTT 40), a Basic Trainer Aircraft, commenced its most awaited phase of the “spin test” by successfully entering into two-turn spin and subsequently recovering with the appropriate controls.

The aircraft was piloted by Gp Capt (Retd) K K Venugopal, DGM-Test Pilot from front cock pit and Gp Capt S Chaki (Retd), Sr Test Pilot (FW) from rear, a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) release said.

According to HAL, the spin testing is the most crucial and challenging aspect of flight testing of any aircraft development programme.

HALs Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) had conducted extensive wind tunnel testing and mathematical model analyses to arrive at the spin chacteristics of the aircraft.

The entire study was put to test during the first few moments of spin testing, it said.

HAL CMD R. Madhavan said the successful start of the spin testing gave a boost to HAL and also restored its credibility in successfully designing a spin worthy aircraft.

Arup Chatterjee, Director (Engineering and R&D) said the spin completion was the last metric which needed to be accomplished before the aircraft entered service.

“As a matter of fact, HTT 40 exceeds the Preliminary Services Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) on most fronts and offers a technologically advanced product than its competitor, Chatterjee said.

HAL said the project started its detail design in August 2013 with internal funding and quickly made its way to the spin tests in matter of five years.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved procurement of 70 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 22:18 IST