Half-burnt body of 17-year-old girl retrieved from pyre in U.P

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:04 AM IST

MEERUT: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday retrieved the half-burnt body of a 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly beaten to death by her family members for being in a relationship, from the funeral pyre in a Muzaffarnagar village, an official said.

Police swung into action following a tip off from the watchman of Karheda village under the Bhopa police station area.

“Control room received a telephone call on Tuesday about some suspected death of a teenage girl in village Karhera and a team rushed to the village. They retrieved the half-burnt body from the pyre and sent for post-mortem,” said superintendent of police (rural), Muzaffarnagar, Atul Srivastava.

A case has been registered against the girl’s father and another family member based on the complaint of the watchman. “We are waiting for the postmortem report of the girl before issuing a conclusive statement in the incident.”

