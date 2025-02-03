'Half-engine government': Chandrababu Naidu mocks Arvind Kejriwal's AAP with 'drainage' analogy

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a key BJP ally, attacked Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party on the last day of campaigning for the Delhi election, saying there was no difference between drainage water and drinking water under AAP's rule in the national capital. He also called the AAP dispensation a “half-engine” government. N Chandrababu Naidu with Amit Shah(file photo)

Naidu, who campaigned for the BJP in Delhi on Sunday, attacked Aam Aadmi Party's welfare schemes, saying "you can't talk about distribution of welfare without creating wealth".

"Delhi is a failed model. There is no doubt about it. Those who create wealth can talk about welfare. Without creating wealth, you cannot talk about distribution of welfare. You have to develop the state to create wealth. Delhi is the most polluted capital in the world. Who is responsible? Day by day it is becoming poorer. This model is not acceptable. Delhi needs Narendra Modi ji's model now," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at a press conference.

Naidu also talked about the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, over which Kejriwal spent several months in jail.

"Can you imagine that the AAP party has two states- Delhi and Punjab? Is it (AAP government) not a total failure model?... There is no difference between drainage water and drinking water in Delhi... They (AAP) are talking about corruption... Compared to every other scam, the liquor scam is the worst... This model is not good for the nation... We have to debate from now onwards that if any politician creates wealth, then only they can talk about the distribution of wealth... That is the debate that needs to be discussed in the Delhi elections," he added.

Naidu said the people of Delhi were worried about staying in the national capital because of weather pollution and "political pollution".

"Both are dangerous for health. In the last 10 years, the governance has failed in Delhi. It is a failed model. Without creating wealth, what is the right of politicians to distribute wealth?" he said.

He said Delhi has a 'half-engine' government and the national capital needs a double engine government.

Naidu is the most important ally of the BJP as it draws support from his party, TDP, at the Centre.

The election to the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.

The BJP is hoping to dislodge from power the Aam Aadmi Party, which won 62 and 67 seats in the last two assembly polls.