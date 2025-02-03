‘Arvind Kejriwal tarnished land he was born in’: Haryana CM takes ‘Tihar’ jibe

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying the latter had "tarnished" the land he was born in and that he belongs to the Tihar jail. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini(file photo)

Arvind Kejriwal, who was born in Haryana, had claimed that the BJP-led state government poisoned the Yamuna water supply to Delhi with ammonia. He later said that the amount of ammonia in the water coming to Delhi had decreased from 7 ppm to 2 ppm.

"Corrupt Kejriwal has tarnished the land where he was born. His place is not in Haryana but in Tihar jail," posted Nayab Singh Saini on his handle on X.

He also posted a video on X, wherein he could be seen attacking Arvind Kejriwal over corruption in the national capital.

"The 'bhrashtachari' (corrupt) Arvind Kejriwal has betrayed the people of Delhi, after February 5, he will be sent to Tihar jail," the Haryana CM said in the video.

Last year, Kejriwal spent months in the Tihar jail over his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise police scam. He is out on bail.

Saini accuses Arvind Kejriwal of lying

Earlier in the day, addressing a rally in Mundka's Rani Khera area, Saini accused Kejriwal of lying about Yamuna water being poisoned by Haryana. He called Kejriwal a shop of lies.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal replies to Election Commission, says ‘Yamuna poisoning’ remark made in public interest

"Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has opened up a shop of lies, which will promptly be locked by the people of Delhi on February 8," said Saini.

The CM further claimed that Kejriwal lies solely for his benefit. "When he said this thing about poison in Yamuna, I was also worried because he accused me too. But I want to tell you, Kejriwal, that you were born on the soil of Haryana, but you have put a black spot on that soil. When you are not from Haryana, how can you belong to Delhi? As he lies, he can do anything for his benefit," he added.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

With inputs from ANI