Arvind Kejriwal replies to Election Commission, says ‘Yamuna poisoning’ remark made in public interest
Jan 29, 2025 09:16 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal responded to EC, clarifying that his comments on Yamuna water were related to public health crisis stemming from Delhi's drinking water quality.
Arvind Kejriwal replied to the EC, saying his Yamuna water remark was in the context of public health crisis due to drinking water quality in Delhi.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Recommended Topics
News / India News /
Arvind Kejriwal replies to Election Commission, says ‘Yamuna poisoning’ remark made in public interest
See Less