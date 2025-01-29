Arvind Kejriwal to be booked? Haryana plans action over ‘Yamuna poisoned’ claim

The Haryana government on Wednesday said it will lodge an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his claim of Yamuna river water being “poisoned”. New Delhi, India - Jan. 28, 2025: Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference at AAP Office, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. (Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Haryana's revenue and disaster management minister Vipul Goel told ANI,"An FIR has been sent to be registered under Sections 2 (d) and 54 of the Disaster Management Act for spreading misinformation and creating panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana…. The Election Commission has also asked him (Arvind Kejriwal) on what facts is he making these statements?"

“He should be ashamed of himself for making such irresponsible statements… The Cabinet Ministers and the Prime Minister of the country also drink the same water… The people of Delhi will expel him from politics in the coming days,” Goel added.

ALSO READ: ‘Factually incorrect, without basis’: Delhi Jal Board CEO dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's ‘poison in Yamuna’ claim

What Kejriwal said

Kejriwal on Monday had alleged that the Yamuna river water entering Delhi from Haryana was laced with poison, triggering a massive row.

“The people of Delhi get water to drink from Haryana and UP. In Yamuna, water flows into Delhi from Haryana. BJP's Haryana govt has poisoned the water in Yamuna. However, the Delhi Jal Board were vigilant enough to stop that water from coming to Delhi otherwise - that would have caused mass genocide in Delhi. The BJP govt has mixed such kind of poison in the water that cannot be treated even by the water treatment plants,” ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

ALSO READ: Delhi LG slams Arvind Kejriwal's 'Haryana poisoning Yamuna' claim; AAP hits back

“It has caused water scarcity in one-third of Delhi. Such politics is done by two enemy countries - like the USA bombed Japan with nuclear bombs. A few countries use biological weapons to poison river water. But, the same has been done by the BJP govt. They have done this to create chaos in Delhi and so the people of Delhi die and the blame comes on AAP,” the former Delhi CM said.

PM Modi, Congress slam Kejriwal over remark

Addressing a rally in Delhi's Kartar Nagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Kejriwal over his claim.

“A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. AAP-da people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat. Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?” PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.