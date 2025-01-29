PM Modi slams Kejriwal's ‘Yamuna poisoned’ charge: ‘Water sent by Haryana…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor's claim of Yamuna river water entering from Haryana to Delhi being “poisoned”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Kartar Nagar ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi.(PTI)

“A former CM of Delhi has levelled disgusting allegations on people of Haryana. Due to fear of losing, people from 'aapda' have got rattled. Are people of Haryana different from those in Delhi? Are relatives of those living in Haryana not residing in Delhi? Can the people of Haryana poison the water their own people drink? The water sent by Haryana is consumed by everyone living in Delhi, which also includes this Prime Minister,” Modi said at a rally in Delhi's Kartar Nagar.

Continuing his attack on Kejriwal, PM Modi added,"People of 'aapda' say that people of Haryana mix poison in water sent to Delhi. This is not just an insult to Haryana but to all Indians. Ours is a country where providing drinking water is considered a good deed," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

“Such fear of losing that they are saying anything. I am sure Delhi will teach a lesson to people who say such things. in aapda walon ki llutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi ('AAPda will drown in Yamuna)," he said.

Kejriwal's ‘Yamuna poisoned’ claim

In a post in Hindi on X, Kejriwal alleged that those associated with the BJP in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi.

"If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this? The poison that is being mixed in the water cannot even be cleaned in water treatment plants. For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas," he said.

The BJP wants to commit a "mass murder" of the people of Delhi but the AAP will not let that happen, he added.

The Election Commission has asked Kejriwal to substantiate his allegation by 8 pm.

