Haryana CM Nayab Saini takes sip from Yamuna amid ‘poisoning’ claim: 'Kejriwal has lied'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday took a symbolic sip of Yamuna water in Delhi's Palla village in a sharp response to the grave allegations made by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal regarding BJP "poisoning the Yamuna waters. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini takes a sip of Yamuna water. (ANI)(ANI)

Condemning Kejriwal’s politics, Saini called the remarks made by him against the BJP concerning Yamuna river contamination politically motivated and aimed at creating fear among the public.

"An unfortunate statement by Arvind Kejriwal was given to create fear in the minds of people for his political benefits. Today, I have come here to the banks of River Yamuna and took a sip of water from Yamuna. He said that the BJP Govt of Haryana has poisoned the Yamuna River. He spoke about mass genocide. The water resource authority took samples from here and no poison was found in the water. Arvind Kejriwal has lied all his life," Saini was quoted as saying by ANI.

Saini referred to Kejriwal’s recent statement accusing the BJP government in Haryana of poisoning the Yamuna River and even alleging a “mass genocide.”

'Mixing poison': What did Arvind Kejriwal say about Yamuna water

The political row began after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, while campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, accused the ruling BJP government in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna.

The former Delhi CM further alleged that the Haryana leadership is trying to kill people by "mixing poison" in the Yamuna river.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had also on Monday alleged that the BJP is "deliberately disrupting" Delhi's water supply as a "historic loss" awaits the saffron party in the February 5 assembly polls in the national capital.

Haryana govt to file case against Kejriwal over Yamuna remark

Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel on Wednesday said the state government will get a case registered against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his "poison in Yamuna" remark, which he dubbed an irresponsible statement aimed at spreading panic among people.

"Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. Haryana government is going to get a case registered against him before CJM Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act's Sections 2 (D) and 54," Goel told reporters here.