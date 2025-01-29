Haryana court summons Arvind Kejriwal on Feb 17 over ‘Yamuna poisoned’ claim

A court in Haryana's Sonipat has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 over his “Yamuna poisoned” remark. Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.(Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)

The court of Sonipat chief judicial magistrate Neha Goyal issued a notice to Kejriwal in the matter on Wednesday,

"He is directed to appear in-person before this court on the next date of hearing, if he has to say anything in the matter. If he does not appear before this court on next date of hearing, it is deemed that he has nothing to say in the matter and further proceedings shall be conducted in accordance with law," the court's order stated.

The complaint has been filed by an executive engineer of the Rai Water Services Division, Sonipat.

Earlier in the day, Haryana's revenue and disaster management minister Vipul Goel said the state government will file a case against Kejriwal over his remark.

"Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. The Haryana government is going to get a case registered against him before CJM Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

“The people of Delhi get water to drink from Haryana and UP. In Yamuna, water flows into Delhi from Haryana. BJP's Haryana govt has poisoned the water in Yamuna. However, the Delhi Jal Board were vigilant enough to stop that water from coming to Delhi otherwise - that would have caused mass genocide in Delhi. The BJP government has mixed such a kind of poison in the water that cannot be treated even by the water treatment plants,” Kejriwal had claimed on Monday, triggering a massive row ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly elections.

Haryana CM takes sip of Yamuna water

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla village on Wednesday, where he took a sip of water to counter accusations made by Kejriwal.

"An unfortunate statement by Arvind Kejriwal was given to create fear in the minds of people for his political benefits. Today, I have come here to the banks of River Yamuna and took a sip of water from Yamuna. He said that the BJP Goverment of Haryana has poisoned the Yamuna River. He spoke about mass genocide. The water resource authority took samples from here and no poison was found in the water. Arvind Kejriwal has “lied all his life,” the CM said.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)