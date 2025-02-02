PM Narendra Modi's 'jhaadu ke tinke' dig at Arvind Kejriwal's AAP after 8 MLAs joined BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government after eight of its MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, a day after resigning the Arvind Kejriwal's party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of the Delhi Assembly election at RK Puram in New Delhi on February 2.(PTI)

The MLAs resigned from the AAP on Friday, accusing the party of corruption and straying from its ideology. Notably, the AAP denied all of them election tickets in the assembly election.

Addressing a poll rally in Delhi's RK Puram, Modi took a swipe at the AAP's broomstick symbol, saying that even before the assembly election the party was staring at defeat with members exiting it.

“Aajkal hum dekh rahe hai ki voting se pehle hi jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai (Nowadays, we are seeing that even before the voting, broomstick is scattering everywhere),” Modi said at the poll rally. "Leaders of AAP are leaving because they realise how angry the people are with AAP. The anger of Delhi's people so rattles the AAP party that they are making false claims every hour."

Also Read | 'If you earned ₹12 lakh in Nehruji's time…': How PM Modi praised Budget 2025

Modi also said just like how weather changes with the arrival of Basant Panchami festival, Delhi will herald a "new spring of development".

“In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi,” the prime minister said.

"I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he added.

He also lauded the Union Budget 2025-'26, saying that it is an example of “Modi's guarantee”.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal writes to EC over ‘assault on AAP volunteers', seeks action against BJP

"Modi does what he says. I had given the country a guarantee to strengthen four pillars for the construction of a 'Viksit Bharat'. These pillars are the poor, farmers, youth, and women power. The budget that came yesterday is a guarantee to fulfil such promises of Modi. Over the past years, we have provided many facilities for the poor, such as free food, free healthcare, and permanent housing," the PM said, according to ANI.

The 70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.