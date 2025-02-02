Arvind Kejriwal writes to EC over ‘assault on AAP volunteers', seeks action against BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission of India, alleging attack on his party workers ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly election. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal insisted that other than BJP workers, the concerned police officers be also suspended.(X/@AamAadmiParty)

Arvind Kejriwal has demanded that the poll-body appoint independent observers in his New Delhi constituency. Additionally, he insisted that BJP workers be arrested for their alleged involvement in such incidents and concerned police officers be suspended as well.

"I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency at the hands of BJP workers and Delhi Police in the run-up to election day," Kejriwal's letter read.

He alleged that a senior volunteer of his party was unlawfully detained and booked under section 126 of BNSS, 2023 at Tilak Marg Police Station, saying that it was "on the baseless and fictitious grounds that he has previous cases registered against him, while there are none".

Kejriwal alleged that his party volunteer was "brazenly charged" with actions that he did not commit, adding that he was subjected to physical abuse by police officials to the point of fainting.

'BJP workers threatening AAP volunteers'

The former Delhi chief minister also cited some other alleged incidents of attack on AAP workers in his New Delhi constituency.

On Saturday, AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal was allegedly assaulted during a public rally in Rohini. The Rithala candidate was interacting with local residents at the time of the incident.

The AAP supremo, in his letter to EC, accused the BJP workers of having "gone to the extent of threatening the families of our (AAP) volunteers and even threatening to destroying their homes and shops".

He alleged that one "Raju Matiala" a supposed BJP member issued threats to AAP volunteers in the Kali Bari Marg.

"We are witnessing a systematic effort to suppress our party's grassroot level workers through unlawful detentions and threats, allegedly at the behest of BJP, to discourage them from participating in election-related activities," Kejriwal wrote.

Additionally, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also wrote a letter to the EC on Saturday, alleging that BJP workers assaulted his party's workers and tried to stop them from campaigning in Kejriwal's constituency.

From the New Delhi assembly constituency, Kejriwal is fighting the electoral battle against Parvesh Verma of the BJP and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

The 70-member assembly of the national capital is set to go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The triangular fight will witness a head-on battle between the BJP, AAP and Congress.

(with PTI inputs)