Hanagal gang rape case: Inspector, constable suspended for dereliction of duty

Two police personnel have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the Hanagal gang rape case that took place earlier this months, officers familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah met with the family of the rape survivor on Monday (PTI)

According to the official, Hanagal police inspector SR Sridhar and constable Iliaz Shetasanadi have been suspended “for dereliction of duty and delay in handling the alleged gang rape case”. Haveri district superintendent of police Anshu Kumar suspended the officials after a thorough investigation into the serious charges, said the officers.

The case pertains to the alleged gang rape that took place on January 8 when a group of Muslim youths allegedly assaulted a Hindu man and a Muslim woman from Sirsi in a room at a lodge near Four Kara Cross in Hanagal, said police. Following the assault, the accused reportedly dragged the young woman outside and subjected her to further violence, including hitting her with a stick and allegedly gang-raping her, according to the police.

On January 10, the Hanagal police had registered a case of ‘immoral policing” based on the complaint given by a lodge staffer. However, it was only on January 11, after the survivor recorded her statement before the judge, explicitly stating that she had been “gang-raped by seven people, that the police added Section 376-D (gang rape) of the IPC to the FIR” said the officers.

The subsequent investigation revealed alleged “lapses” on the part of inspector SR Sridhar and constable Iliyaz in handling the case. “The officials failed to collect information, were negligent in registering the FIR, and delayed arresting the accused,” said the officer quoted above.

“The higher authorities on Tuesday suspended Hanagal police inspector Sridhar and constable Iliyaz on charges of dereliction of duty,” Haveri additional superintendent of police B Gopala said.

“We have arrested five accused in connection with the gang rape case,” Gopala added.

“We will initiate stringent action against the accused as per law, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing,” he added. The incident had triggered strong condemnation by the opposition BJP, which alleged the ruling Congress was trying to “hush up” the case.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah met with the family of the rape survivor in the district. He was in Haveri to participate in a public event.

The chief minister assured the survivor and her family of justice. “The government will carefully review their (the families’) plea for justice and compensation”. “The government will not spare anyone who takes laws into their hands,” the chief minister said.

Talking to the media persons, the chief minister mentioned, “They have applied to me, seeking justice and compensation for their sister who was a victim of rape. The government will thoroughly assess this matter and take appropriate action.”

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra on Monday demanded a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the incident and the arrest of all accused. Vijayendra had also alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state “is not taking the Haveri gang rape incident seriously”.

“My wife was lured with up to ₹50 lakh to keep our mouths shut. When we went to Haveri Court, the police station, they lured us,” the survivor’s husband had claimed earlier while talking to the reporters on Monday.

He alleged, ‘’My wife was contacted three or four times without my knowledge. But she told me she did not succumb to their lure. We do not agree to their demands”.

He said that “we need justice, not money”.

The survivor had also alleged earlier that the police arrested two people who were not involved in the crime.