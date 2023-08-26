AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said everyone knows that a handicapped person is more sympathetic to people -- replying to UP teacher Tripta Tyagi's defence that she got the Muslim kid beaten up by other kids of the class as she is handicapped and could not slap the kid herself for not remembering maths tables. Owaisi on Saturday spoke to the Muslim kid's father and urged him to continue the kid's education outside UP- in Hyderabad. In the telephonic conversation that Owaisi shared on social media, the father said that the family members had not eaten anything for the last two days and the kid was scared after what happened at the school.

Owaisi spoke to the father of the Muslim kid who was beaten up on the instruction of the teacher by other students of the class.

The video of Muzaffarnagar's Neha Public School where teacher Tripta Tyagi was seen asking students to beat a Muslim kid went viral drawing widespread outrage. Police said the teacher was giving punishment to the kid for lagging in his studies. On Saturday, Tripta Tyagi claimed that it was a small matter but was being misrepresented. The teacher said there was no communal angle and she was asked by the kid's parents to be strict with him. Tripta claimed that she can't get up as she is handicapped.

"The video that was made viral was edited and cut, I had no such intentions…in our place, Hindus and Muslims stay with unity and we have more Muslim students in our school…there was pressure from the parents of the child to be strict with him. I am handicapped I can’t get up…he was not doing homework for last 2 months…so I made 2-3 students beat him up so that he would start doing his work," the teacher said.

“What I said was 'Mohammedan mothers' must not take their kids to their uncles’ homes as the exam is approaching. But they cut this video and took the 'Mohammedan' word…I had no such intentions…I have made a mistake and I seek apology with folded hands," the teacher said.

The Muslim kid was slapped by his classmates for hours and in the viral video, he was seen crying. Amid demands for the arrest of the teacher, Tripta Tyagi was booked under IPC sections 323 and 504 -- both available charges. "Why have you brought available charges? Just because the teacher is not a Muslim," Owaisi said.

