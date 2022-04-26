No relief for Maharashtra MP-MLA couple today: 'Court has a lot of workload'

The Maharashtra MP-MLA couple - Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana - did not get relief from a Mumbai court on Tuesday, three days after their arrest over allegedly inciting the public. The couple was arrested after they gave a warning to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray that they would chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside his home. They have been charged with sedition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court asked the special public prosecutor to file a reply on the petitions by Friday. "The court has a lot of workload, so we have accepted the bail application's reply for April 29, after which the court will decide further hearing; it can happen on April 29 and later as well," the couple's advocate was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The couple may have to wait for relief before they come out of jail as the hearing on their bail plea is now adjourned to Friday for Prosecution to submit reply on their plea.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court had dismissed a petition by the arrested lawmaker couple. In the petition, the MP-MLA couple had questioned the second complaint against them at the Khar police station for “threatening and resisting police officials”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The petitioner has disclosed that they could recite religious verses outside the house of another person. Such a declaration is certainly in breach of the personal liberty of the other person and therefore the state is justified in carrying apprehension that such an act will lead to disturbance in law and order situation," the court had said.

While both of them are independent lawmakers, the Shiv Sena has attacked the BJP amid the Hanuman Chalisa row after the BJP's Kirit Somaiya backed them publicly.

He also alleged an attack by "over 100 Shiv Sena goons" on Saturday when he went to meet the Ranas at a police station.

The Hanuman Chalisa row is now finding its echoes in Delhi with the centre seeking a report from the state government over the MP's allegations that she was ill-treated at a police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON