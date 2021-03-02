Home / India News / 'Hanumanji crossed country to get sanjeevani': Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccine
'Hanumanji crossed country to get sanjeevani': Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccine

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first shot of Covaxin, several ministers on Tuesday got themselves inoculated.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan getting vaccinated at Delhi on Tuesday,

Following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several ministers of Centre and state have taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far, as the second phase of the vaccination drive enters day 2 on Tuesday. In this phase, people above 60 years of age, and those aged between 45 and 59 and who have co-morbidities are eligible for vaccination.

Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and his wife Nutan Goel got vaccinated on Tuesday at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

"My wife and I took our first doses of vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. We did not have any adverse reaction. I would urge every eligible person to get vaccinated. Today is Tuesday. I want to tell everyone that Hanumanji had to cross half of the world to get 'sanjeevani'. But now it is there at your nearest hospital," the health minister said. He also added that both he and his wife got Covaxin and paid for their shots.

Union minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi received his first shot on Tuesday at Rampur.

In Srinagar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah took his first dose. In a hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP K Keshava Rao took the first dose.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan got vaccinated on Tuesday at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy took his vaccine shot at Secunderbad's Gandhi Hospital.

Other political leaders who got vaccinated from yesterday include Union home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Ajay Maken, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

