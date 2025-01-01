Happy New Year live updates: New York Times Square rings in 2025 with its ball drop

Confetti is thrown over Times Square during the annual New Year's Eve celebration in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Happy New Year 2025: As the world steps into the new year, citizens, and politicians are expressing their aspirations for the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his greetings on X, wishing everyone “new opportunities, success, and endless joy” in the year ahead. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes, hoping the new year brings “renewed enthusiasm” and hope for all Indians....Read More

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took the New Year to reflect on the past year and asked his fellow citizens to “let us reaffirm our commitment for inclusive progress, unity in diversity, social justice, equality and the protection of our Constitution with unwavering resolve".

President Droupadi Murmu also called for building an “inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world” in her post for the new year on X.

People across the country, were also seen bringing in the new year with prayers at their places of worship, fireworks and celebrations with their community.