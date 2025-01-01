Happy New Year live updates: New York Times Square rings in 2025 with its ball drop
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took the New Year to reflect on the past year and asked his fellow citizens to “let us reaffirm our commitment for inclusive progress, unity in diversity, social justice, equality and the protection of our Constitution with unwavering resolve".
President Droupadi Murmu also called for building an “inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world” in her post for the new year on X.
People across the country, were also seen bringing in the new year with prayers at their places of worship, fireworks and celebrations with their community.
Happy New Year 2025: CM Dhami wishes the residents of Uttarakhand a happy new year
Happy New Year 2025: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami gave his best wishes for the new year to the residents of his state in a post as well as video on X.
“Hearty congratulations and best wishes for the New Year to all the residents of the state. May this New Year bring happiness, prosperity, well-being and new energy in the lives of all of you. Last year we touched the heights of progress and all this has been possible only with the cooperation, trust and support of all of you. Come, on this new year, let us all together take a pledge to ensure participation in the all-round development of Uttarakhand,” he said.
Happy New Year 2025: Shashi Tharoor reflects on 2024 and welcomes new year
Happy New Year 2025: In a post on X, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reflected on the past year and said, “There was some happiness, some sadness - But, '24 was a good year too! Happy New Year to all.”
Happy New Year 2025: Goa beaches get crowded as people ring in the new year
Happy New Year 2025: Lakhs of tourists and local residents flocked Goa's beaches to ring in the New Year, reported news agency PTI.
The state witnessed heavy road traffic as well as huge crowds on prominent beaches for the last sunset of 2024 and first sunrise of 2025.
Happy New Year 2025: Devotees across the country head to temples to welcome the new year
Happy New Year 2025: Devotees have thronged temples across the country, Sri Ayyappan temple in Trichy, Jaipur's Moti Dungri Ganesh temple, Bhubaneshwar Lingaraj temple, Banke Bihari temple and several others to welcome the new year.
Happy New Year 2025: RJD chief Lalu Yadav gives message on ‘eliminating discrimination’ for 2025
Happy New Year 2025: RJD chief Lalu Yadav sent wishes for the New Year to everyone and hoped for a future without discrimination.
“Happy New Year to everyone. May everyone be happy, prosperous, may everyone be blessed, work by eliminating discrimination,” he said.
