Har Ghar Tiranga 2025: How to participate in the Independence Day campaign?

The fourth edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched on August 2 and will continue till August 15. Launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the campaign is aimed at allowing citizens to volunteer and participate this year in the Independence Day celebrations. The citizens are also permitted to volunteer for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.(harghartiranga.com)

To participate in the campaign leading up to Independence Day, citizens can follow three steps:

📌Citizens need to enter their personal details including name, contact number, and the country/ state which they belong to.

📌Secondly, the participants are required to click a picture while hoisting the Indian flag.

📌Finally, the citizens must upload the picture on the campaign's website harghartiranga.com.

The campaign's website also specifies the guidelines for the hoisting of the Indian flag, according to the Flag Code of India, 2002, along with a video demonstrating the correct way to do so.

How to volunteer for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’?

Apart from participating, the citizens are also permitted to volunteer for the campaign. “This year citizens are invited to become Ambassadors for the Har Ghar Tiranga and take the history of the Tiranga to people and homes near you. Hoist and flag, share a Tiranga selfie on the website and get your I am Har Ghar Tiranga Ambassador badge and certificate,” the website says.

To become a volunteer, citizens need to register on the campaign portal and share their location details for local task assignments.

Following this, they must share stories of the Tiranga with residents in and around their neighbourhood. The volunteers must assist the citizens in hoisting the National Flag correctly, and facilitate them in clicking and uploading pictures on the campaign website.

Apart from these, the volunteers may also buy flags from a nearby post office and distribute them in their neighbourhood. After the successful completion of the campaign, the volunteers will receive and official certificate from the Ministry of Culture. According to the website, the ambassadors or volunteers who upload the maximum number of pictures will be felicitated in the State and National Function of the campaign.