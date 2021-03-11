'Har Har Mahadev': PM Modi, President Kovind greet citizens on Mahashivaratri

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended their wishes to citizens on the occasion of Hindu festival Mahashivaratri.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. Celebrated as a sacred remembrance of the marriage of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, this festival should be beneficial for the whole of humanity," President Kovind tweeted.

"Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev!" PM Modi said in a tweet.

Mahashivratri, known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva,' is a Hindu festival observed by devotees across the country where people observe fasts for the God. They also throng Lord Shiva's temples and offer prayers.