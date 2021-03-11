Home / India News / 'Har Har Mahadev': PM Modi, President Kovind greet citizens on Mahashivaratri
The festival is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, and marks the night of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:31 AM IST
"Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev!" PM Modi said in a tweet.(HT File photo )

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended their wishes to citizens on the occasion of Hindu festival Mahashivaratri.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. Celebrated as a sacred remembrance of the marriage of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, this festival should be beneficial for the whole of humanity," President Kovind tweeted.

"Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev!" PM Modi said in a tweet.

Mahashivratri, known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva,' is a Hindu festival observed by devotees across the country where people observe fasts for the God. They also throng Lord Shiva's temples and offer prayers.

