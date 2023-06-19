Home / India News / Hardeep Nijjar worked with Avtar Singh: Who was Khalistan Tiger Force chief?

Hardeep Nijjar worked with Avtar Singh: Who was Khalistan Tiger Force chief?

ByAniruddha Dhar | Reported by Neeraj Chauhan , Shishir Gupta
Jun 19, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by two youths in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Canada's Surrey.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief, was shot dead by two youths in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Canada's Surrey. The unidentified youths shot Nijjar, a designated terrorist, on the premises of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was the head, in Surrey around 8:27pm (local time) on Sunday.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

1. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was spearheading a campaign and propaganda against India, including by organising demonstrations outside Indian missions in the US, the UK, Germany, and Canada, besides ordering targeting killings in Punjab.

2. He was working closely with other designated terrorists - Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Paramjit Singh Pamma under the banner of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which was banned by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in 2019.

3. Nijjar’s residences in Canada were listed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its documents as - 8193, 143-A Street, Surrey BC, Canada and 1418, 142 Street, 72 Avenue, BC (British Columbia) Canada.

4. A chargesheet filed by NIA in December 2020 against Pannun, UK-based Paramjit Singh Pamma and Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar stated that the SFJ, floated in the garb of ‘Human Rights advocacy group’ with its offices in various foreign countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, etc, is a frontal organisation of Khalistan terrorist outfits operating from foreign soils including Pakistan.

5. Nijjar forcibly occupied Surrey’s Guru Nanak Sikh temple to become its president. In the last couple of years, he was regularly seen as part of protests in front of the Consulate General of India, Vancouver.

Nijjar worked with Avtar Singh Khanda

Last week, Avtar Singh Khanda, a Khalistani leader of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), died in a hospital in the UK.

According to intelligence agencies, Khanda and Nijjar worked together to organise protests outside Indian high commissions and also sponsored terror attacks in India.

The NIA had announced a reward of 10 lakh on Nijjar.

Who was Avtar Singh?

Avtar Singh Purba alias Khanda was involved in the attack on the Indian High Commission in London. He died at a hospital in the city of Birmingham on Thursday morning after a prolonged illness, a UK-based Sikh organisation said in a statement.

Sikh Federation UK, which has styled itself as one of the largest Sikh organisations based in the UK, said Avtar Singh was terminally ill with blood cancer. He was on a life support system for the last few days.

Avtar Singh was wanted in the conspiracy to kill Sukhbir Singh Badal (president of Shiromani Akali Dal-B), former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and senior advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains.

He was allegedly involved in terrorist activities in the UK by joining the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) remnants active in Britain and other countries.

surrey canada
