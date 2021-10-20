Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Hardeep Singh Puri saying bad things..': Congress replies to minister's jibe, posts PM's old photo
india news

'Hardeep Singh Puri saying bad things..': Congress replies to minister's jibe, posts PM's old photo

Hardeep Singh Puri posted two old photos of Gandhi family members flying in aircraft and took a jibe. Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera posted an old photo of PM Modi flying in an aircraft in reply to Hardeep Singh Puri's attack. 
Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera posted this photograph and gave a spin to Hardeep Singh Puri's attack. 
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 10:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday posted photos of the Gandhi family members sitting inside aircraft and said those who fly in luxury should convince Congress-ruled states to reduce taxes and levies on the air traffic fuel. "Those whi fly in luxury must know that low ATF priced make flying affordable and fulfil PM Modiji's vision of 'hawai chappal se hawai jahaj' through UDAN scheme. Posting a photo of young Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi travelling with Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and another photo of Rahul Gandhi alone, the minister said, "Instead of questioning low ATF prices they should convince Congress-ruled states to reduce taxes & levies on fuel."

ATF prices in the country have always been lower than consumer fuels, also due to the fact that Centre charges only 2% central excise on ATF at UDAN airports, the minister said. "Till now 387 air-routes have been awarded under UDAN scheme making aviation accessible and affordable for nearly 4 lakh passengers every day. PM GatiShakti envisages doubling India's existing aviation footprint to a total of 220 airports, heliports & water aerodromes by 2025," the minister said.

RELATED STORIES

To this, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera posted a photo of PM Modi travelling in an aircraft and wrote, "Modi ji, @HardeepSPuri ji is saying bad things about you."

On Wednesday, Hardeep Singh Puri commented on fuel prices and said to ANI, "This is an international issue,global economic recovery can be undermined if energy prices remain high not just for India, but also for other nations too. It's in interest of both producing and importing nations to have affordable energy."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pawan khera hardeep singh puri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

EC to deploy 80 companies of central forces for Bengal bypolls on Oct 30: Report

Over 1,000 people evacuated in Uttarakhand so far amid incessant rain: NDRF DIG

CBI files charge sheet in Dhanbad judge murder case, still probing ‘conspiracy’

News updates from HT: BJP workers protest missing school teacher in Odisha
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP