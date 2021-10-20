'Hardeep Singh Puri saying bad things..': Congress replies to minister's jibe, posts PM's old photo

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday posted photos of the Gandhi family members sitting inside aircraft and said those who fly in luxury should convince Congress-ruled states to reduce taxes and levies on the air traffic fuel. "Those whi fly in luxury must know that low ATF priced make flying affordable and fulfil PM Modiji's vision of 'hawai chappal se hawai jahaj' through UDAN scheme. Posting a photo of young Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi travelling with Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and another photo of Rahul Gandhi alone, the minister said, "Instead of questioning low ATF prices they should convince Congress-ruled states to reduce taxes & levies on fuel."

ATF prices in the country have always been lower than consumer fuels, also due to the fact that Centre charges only 2% central excise on ATF at UDAN airports, the minister said. "Till now 387 air-routes have been awarded under UDAN scheme making aviation accessible and affordable for nearly 4 lakh passengers every day. PM GatiShakti envisages doubling India's existing aviation footprint to a total of 220 airports, heliports & water aerodromes by 2025," the minister said.

To this, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera posted a photo of PM Modi travelling in an aircraft and wrote, "Modi ji, @HardeepSPuri ji is saying bad things about you."

On Wednesday, Hardeep Singh Puri commented on fuel prices and said to ANI, "This is an international issue,global economic recovery can be undermined if energy prices remain high not just for India, but also for other nations too. It's in interest of both producing and importing nations to have affordable energy."