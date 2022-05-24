Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Hardik Patel says Cong hurts Hindus' faith, slams Guj leader's Ram temple remark
india news

Hardik Patel says Cong hurts Hindus' faith, slams Guj leader's Ram temple remark

Hardik Patel took to Twitter to slam a former Gujarat Congress president who allegedly said dogs had urinated on bricks being used for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel has been sharply critical of the Congress leadership. (HT_PRINT)
Updated on May 24, 2022 04:17 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who recently quit the Congress, on Tuesday hit out at the party leadership for their “hatred towards Hindus and Lord Ram”.

Patel took to Twitter to slam a former Gujarat Congress president who allegedly said dogs had urinated on bricks being used for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Patel’s attack seemed to be targetted at Bharatsinh Solanki, a former Union minister, who reportedly said at a gathering that people had been deceived in the name of Ram and that dogs were urinating on stones collected for the contemple in Ayodhya.

Patel, who is yet to make his next move official amid claims of his joining the BJP, wrote in Hindi, “I had said this earlier too that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always trying to damage the faith of the Hindu religion. Today, a former Union minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple.”

RELATED STORIES

“I want to ask Congress and its leaders twhat enmity do you have with Lord Shri Ram? Why hate Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple of Lord Shri Ram is also being built in Ayodhya, yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Shri Ram.”

Assembly election is due in the western state in the next few months.  Patel has been critical of the Congress leadership even before officially putting in his papers. He had been complaining about the lack of freedom to work in the party and even said he wasted he years of his career in the grand old party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
hardik patel ram temple
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP