Hardik Patel's tweet ahead of joining BJP: ‘Will be a small soldier of PM Modi’

Ahead of joining the BJP on Thursday, Hardik Patel tweeted he is going to start a new chapter in his life with the national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest being on the top of his mind. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Hardik Patel wrote, "I will work as a small soldier in the noble service of the nation under the successful leadership of PM Narendra Bhai Modi." Also Read: Hardik Patel likely to join BJP this week, a fortnight after quitting Congress

The Patidar leader will be inducted into the BJP by Gujarat party president CR Paatil.

After expressing his disappointment with the Congress for months, Hardik Patel on May 18 resigned from the party accusing the senior leadership of the Grand Old Party of disinterest in the real issues of Gujarat.

"It is a fact that Congress benefited immensely in the 2017 Assembly polls due to the Patidar quota agitation (led by him). However, I was not given any responsibility even after making me working president. I was not even invited to the key meetings of the party. It never arranged my press conference during the last three years," Hardik Patel said after he quit the Congress.

However, Hardik Patel did not make it clear whether he will be joining the BJP, but kept the option open as he has been praising the BJP on several issues including Ram Mandir, Article 370.

Before it was confirmed that the 28-year-old will be joining the BJP, there were speculations that he might joining the Aam Aadmi Party, which Hardik Patel never dismissed. However, after singer-turned-politician Moose Wala's brutal killing, Patel slammed the AAP government in Punjab. "Punjab has now felt, through a very sad incident, how deadly it is for any state to go into the hands of chaotic power. Punjab CM and the Aam Aadmi Party of Delhi who are running the government in Punjab must think if they want to become another party like the Congress giving pain to Punjab or they really want to do something for the welfare of the people," Hardik Patel had tweeted.

