Home / India News / Haridwar sees major influx of pilgrims on Pitra Amavasya
india news

Haridwar sees major influx of pilgrims on Pitra Amavasya

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Thousands of devotees arrived at Har-Ki-Pauri to take a sacred Ganga dip on the concluding day of Pitra Amawasya. Devotees lined up to perform rituals at the holy Shri Narayani Shila on Wednesday in Haridwar. RAMESHWAR GAUR/HT PHOTO. (RAMESHWAR GAUR/HT PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent

There was a major influx of devotees at the ghats of the Ganga on the occasion of Pitra Amawasya, the concluding day of the two-week Shraddh Paksha, dedicated to offering of special prayers to ancestors. 

At the sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri, devotees were seen going towards the Ganga ghat for a sacred dip in the holy river from the wee hours of the morning. The pilgrims also performed a number of rituals and prayed to their forefathers.

Heavy vehicular traffic has been prohibited from Tuesday midnight till Wednesday midnight in the wake of the expected turnout of devotees by the local police and district administration. 

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Singh Rawat, deployment of traffic and police personnel was done at the core Mela zone of Har-Ki-Pauri, National Highway 58, 72, Ganga ghats and vital intersections leading towards Har-Ki-Pauri. 

“Post Covid-19 induced lockdown in March 2020, barring Mahakumbh fair Shahi festive baths; a major turnout of devotees was witnessed.  Local priests performed the rites from morning till evening and the Char Dham pilgrims’ free entry directive has also led to a substantial increase in footfall,” said Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha. 

At revered Shri Narayani Shila, considered among only three places to offer rituals to deceased along with Brahamkapal in Badrinath and Gaya in Bihar, devotees from Kumaon, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other states arrived in  large numbers. 

In the wake of Covid-19 guidelines, the annual fair held at Narayani Shila premises in Devpura was cancelled for the second successive year. 

Police also carried out drives to clear encroached spaces and unauthorised vehicular parking on stretches leading to Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghats. 

Tow-away vehicles were also pressed into service to clear parked vehicles obstructing vehicular and on-foot pilgrim movement. 

Haridwar Hotel Association president, Ashutosh Sharma said, that traders, hoteliers and travel-tour operators are quite pleased as Char Dham pilgrimage has been opened for all and the Pitra Amawasya turnout indicates a good Navratri, Durga Puja, Deepawali festive season in the pilgrim city. 

