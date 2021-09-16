Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haritha leaders criticise League for ignoring harassment complaint
Haritha leaders criticise League for ignoring harassment complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: Former leaders of Haritha, the women students’ wing of the Indian Union Muslim League lashed out at the party on Wednesday for ignoring their complaints against some of their male colleagues who allegedly defamed and verbally attacked them
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Addressing a press conference in Kozhikode in north Kerala, they alleged that they were subjected to severe “cyber attack and verbal rape” over the issue and they were victimised for airing their “genuine grievances”. They said instead of taking action against the alleged perpetrators they were expelled from the party. They said they approached the state women commission after all their pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Our approach to the Kerala State Women’s Commission was seen as a major crime by the League leadership. But we were forced. We are being subjected to constant cyber attacks and character assassination over the issue,” Najma Thabsheera, a former office-bearer of Haritha, said. Another leader, Mufeeda Tasni, said they will provide enough evidence to police and women commission to support their complaint. She said some of the senior leaders’ attitude towards women members was really shocking and male hegemony was quite evident in the party.

The League had recently dissolved the state committee of the Haritha after it rejected the party’s diktat to withdraw its complaint against male leaders of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) who allegedly used derogatory terms and insulted them. Police arrested MSF leader PK Navas and later released him on bail. Earlier the party had tried to enforce a truce but failed and took action against Haritha leaders.

At least 10 members of the Haritha had approached the women commission with a complaint against MSF state president PK Navas and a few others, alleging derogatory remarks and use of abusive language during a state committee meeting of their union on June 24. Police later registered a case against him as directed by the women commission and later arrested him.

