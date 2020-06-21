Haryana becomes ninth state with over 10,000 cases as infections surge across India: Covid-19 state tally

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 10:43 IST

Coronavirus cases in the country have crossed the 4 lakh-mark with states reporting a surge in daily infections. In the sharpest single-day rise, India reported 15,413 Covid-19 cases and 306 deaths.

Haryana’s tally jumped beyond 10,000-mark making it the ninth state in the country with more than 10,000 cases after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

India’s Covid-19 tally stands at 410,461 with 13,254 fatalities and 227,755 people who have been cured from the disease.

Here’s looking at the statewise breakup of Covid-19 numbers

Top 10 states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra jumped to 128,205 on Sunday. As many as 5,984 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 64,153 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cases have jumped to 56,845 in the southern state. Seven hundred and four people have died of Covid-19 in the state, over 31,316 people have recovered.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 56,746 on Sunday, 31,294 patients have recovered here while 2,112 have died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state saw the Covid-19 rise to 26,680 on Sunday. The state has seen 18,694 people recover from coronavirus while 1,638 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The state has reported 16,594 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 9,995 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 507.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan have jumped to 14,536. The state Covid-19 death toll stands at 337 while over 11,274 people have recovered from the deadly contagion here.

West Bengal

The state Covid-19 tally zoomed to 13,531 on Sunday. West Bengal has seen 540 coronavirus deaths till date while 7,865 people have recovered here.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has seen its Covid-19 tally jump to 11,724 on Sunday. As many as 8,880 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh while 501 people have died.

Haryana

The state has over 10,000 coronavirus cases and became the ninth in the country to have more than 10,000 coronavirus cases. Over 5,128 people have recovered from the deadly contagion here while 149 people have died.

Karnataka

The southern Indian state has witnessed over 8,697 coronavirus cases till date with 132 fatalities. The number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered in the state has jumped to 5,391.

Situation in other states

Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 7,533 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 8,452 Covid-19 cases till date. Telangana has 7,072 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 5,800-mark. In Odisha, cases stand at 4,856 while Assam has reported 4,904 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 3,900-mark. Covid-19 cases in Kerala have crossed the 3,000-mark.

States with less than 3,000 cases

States and Union territories where coronavirus cases are less than 3,000, but more than 500, include Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Mizoram have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.