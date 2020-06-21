e-paper
Home / India News / Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461

Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461

India added 101,468 Covid-19 cases in just eight days—there were 308,993 infections on June 13. According to data collated by HT, about 75% of the total infections in India have been reported between May 19 and June 20.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 10:38 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu—the worst-hit states—account for nearly 60% of the total infections.
India recorded 15,413 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 306 deaths as the country’s infection tally went past the 4.10 lakh-mark, according to the Union health ministry on Sunday.

This is the first time 15,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in a single day, 14,516 people had contracted the infection on Saturday, taking the tally to 410,461.

India added 101,468 Covid-19 cases in just eight days—there were 308,993 infections on June 13. According to data collated by HT, about 75% of the total infections in India have been reported between May 19 and June 20.

The positivity rate also rose from 4.6% for the week ending May 17 to 7.8% for the week ending June 17. It is the average rate of samples testing positive for Covid-19 across the country.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard, there are 169,451 active Covid-19 cases and 227,755 or 55.48% patients of the respiratory disease have been cured so far. The number of people who have succumbed stands at 13,254, it showed.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu—the worst-hit states—account for nearly 60% of the total infections.

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra has 128,205 Covid-19 patients in the state and 5,984 people have died so far.

While Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in the country with 56,845 Covid-19 cases and 704 fatalities, Delhi has reported 56,746 infections and 2,112 fatalities linked to the respiratory disease.

Gujarat has 26,680 cases of the respiratory disease and 1,638 fatalities.

