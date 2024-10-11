Haryana: BJP govt likely to be sworn in on October 15 in Panchkula

The swearing-in ceremony of the BJP's third consecutive government in Haryana is expected to be held next week in Panchkula, a senior official said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

“We are preparing venue for the event. The tentative date is October 15,” Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr Yash Garg, told PTI.

A committee has been formed under the DC's chairmanship to make arrangements for the ceremony, likely to be attended by dignitaries such as prime minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including chief ministers of states governed by the saffron party.

BJP's Nayab Singh Saini who succeeded party colleague Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March and led it to victory in the October 5 assembly election, is likely to retain the post. The BJP had indicated during the polls Saini will be its choice for the top job if it wins.

The vote counting was held on October 8. Defying an anti-incumbency of 10 years and exit polls that had predicted a sweeping win for the Congress, the BJP secured 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, increasing its tally by eight seats from the previous 2019 election.

The Congress got 37 seats, up from 31 in 2019. However, the grand old party ‘rejected’ the outcome citing ‘irregularities’ during the counting. The Election Commission dismissed its allegation; a day after the results, a Congress delegation met officials of the poll body and submitted its complaint with ‘evidence.’

Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal won two seats and three independents were victorious too. The independents have extended their support to the BJP; these include party rebel Savitri Jindal, the winner from Hisar and India's richest woman.