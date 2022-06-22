Haryana civic polls results: BJP wins 22 president's seats, independents 19

The Bharatiya Janata Party scored a big win Wednesday in Haryana municipal elections, claiming 22 of the 33 seats it contested, although it did lose two president's posts in Karnal, which is chief minister ML Khattar's home turf. Overall, the results for 46 municipal councils were well in favour of the ruling BJP and its ally, Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which bagged three seats. Rivals Aam Aadmi Party won just one president's post - in Kurukshetra's Ismailabad. Independent candidates claimed 19, including in Hansi, Narwana, Narnaul, Tohana, Bhiwani, and Hodal, with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) getting one.

The BJP's presidential seat wins included councils in Gohana, Jind, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Kalka, Sohna, Kaithal, Palwal, and Fatehabad.

In Karnal, though, the BJP lost two president's posts - in Taraori and Assandh. It did win one - in the Gharaunda municipal committee - by a wafer-thin margin of 31 votes.

Gaurav Bedi, the son of CM Khattar’s advisor Krishan Bedi, lost from ward number 9 of of the Shahbad municipal committee.

After the BJP's victory, Khattar congratulated all party candidates who won . "Many congratulations to all the candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party who won the local body elections. This victory of yours is a victory of the trust of the people which it is showing continuously towards BJP since 2014 and 2019. This victory is dedicated to the hardworking workers of the party," he tweeted.

Elections to the 93 urban bodies of the Haryana municipal corporation were held on June 19. They were held for the seats of presidents and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. The voter turnout was nearly 70 percent, with the highest polling percentage of 84.6 percent in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari.

There are a total of 456 wards in 18 municipal councils and there were 12.60 lakh registered voters - 6,63,870 male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender.

