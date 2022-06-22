Home / India News / Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE:
Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE:

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Haryana civic polls results begins today where voting for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities had taken place on Sunday.
Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for the Haryana civic polls begins today
Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for the Haryana civic polls begins today | Representational image
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 09:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Haryana civic polls begins today where voting for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities of the state was held on Sunday. According to the state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh, of the 18,39,455 voters in total, over 12. 95 lakh voters had cast their vote and the overall voter turnout was 70.4 per cent. The highest polling - of 84.6 per cent - was recorded in 13 booths of Bawal in Rewari district.

The main battle is betweeen the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress. Apart from this, stakes are high for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that has been working hard to expand its footprint beyond Punjab and Delhi.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 22, 2022 09:14 AM IST

    BJP leading in Bhiwani MC for the post of chairperson

    BJP nominee Preeti Rani leading by 2108 votes in Bhiwani municipal council for the post of chairperson. AP's candidate Indu polled 1,685 so far.

  • Jun 22, 2022 09:08 AM IST

    Independent candidate Priti Khanna leading in Ratia

    Independent candidate Priti Khanna leading from Ratia MC for the post of president.

  • Jun 22, 2022 09:03 AM IST

    AAP candidate leading by 54 votes from Kurukshetra's Ismailabad

    AAP candidate leading by 54 votes from Kurukshetra's Ismailabad municipal council.

  • Jun 22, 2022 09:01 AM IST

    BJP's Bakshi Ram Saini leading in Charkhi Dadri 

    In Charkhi Dadri Municipal council poll, BJP's Bakshi Ram Saini leading for the post of chairperson.

  • Jun 22, 2022 08:33 AM IST

    185 candidates in the fray for the post of president

    There are a total 456 wards of 18 municipal councils and a total of 185 candidates are in the fray for the post of president including 85 females.

  • Jun 22, 2022 08:25 AM IST

    Ruling BJP eyes maximum gains in Haryana

    The main battle is betweeen the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress. Apart from this, stakes are also high for the AAP in the state. Read more

  • Jun 22, 2022 08:23 AM IST

    Haryana civic polls received a voter turnout of 70.4 percent

    There were a total of 18,39,455 voters in 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities - out of which over 12. 95 lakh voters had cast their vote and the overall voter turnout was 70.4 percent.

  • Jun 22, 2022 08:19 AM IST

    Counting of votes begins today

    The counting of votes for the Haryana municipal corporation election results begins today.

