Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Haryana Civil Secretariat building in Chandigarh evacuated after bomb threat

ANI |
May 30, 2025 09:25 PM IST

Visuals from the spot showed security personnel making announcements via loudspeakers, urging people to evacuate the premises as a precautionary measure.

The Haryana Civil Secretariat premises were vacated on Friday following an email warning of a bomb threat, officials said.

Chandigarh police’s bulletproof vehicle Kavach stands outside the Punjab and Haryana High Court building after it received a bomb threat e-mail, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (ANI)
Further details are awaited.

This incident comes days after a similar scare on May 22, when the Punjab and Haryana High Court also received a bomb threat. The court premises were evacuated, and proceedings were suspended.

"We received a bomb threat. The lawyers and staff were asked to vacate the High Court. The court's work has been suspended until 2 pm," Gagandeep Jammu, Secretary of the Punjab & Haryana High Court Bar Association, had told ANI.

News / India News / Haryana Civil Secretariat building in Chandigarh evacuated after bomb threat
