Haryana Civil Secretariat building in Chandigarh evacuated after bomb threat

Visuals from the spot showed security personnel making announcements via loudspeakers, urging people to evacuate the premises as a precautionary measure.
The Haryana Civil Secretariat premises were vacated on Friday following an email warning of a bomb threat, officials said.
Further details are awaited.
This incident comes days after a similar scare on May 22, when the Punjab and Haryana High Court also received a bomb threat. The court premises were evacuated, and proceedings were suspended.
"We received a bomb threat. The lawyers and staff were asked to vacate the High Court. The court's work has been suspended until 2 pm," Gagandeep Jammu, Secretary of the Punjab & Haryana High Court Bar Association, had told ANI.