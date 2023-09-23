Haryana Cong chief Udai Bhan's 'horrible language' for PM; Is this muhabbat ki dukan: BJP

Amid row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's attack on BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, a video of Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan using vile language for PM Modi and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar surfaced on Saturday. Asking whether this is 'muhabbat ki dukan', BJP leaders cornered the Congress and demanded Udai Bhan's sacking from the party, the same way the Congress wanted action against Bidhuri on Friday.

A video of Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan (right) using abusive language for PM Modi surfaced.

Udai Bhan defended his statement and said he did not even take a name. “What I did say that was wrong? Did I use abusive words? I only stated the truth. I would have apologised if had said anything wrong....BJP should keep their MPs and leaders under control. I have said similar things in 20-30 rallies before. If I have said anything wrong they can go to court,” the Haryana Congress president told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi met Danish on Friday after the BSP MP said he might consider quitting Parliament if the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not take any action against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri who abused the Muslim MP. 'Nafrat ki bazaar mein muhabbat ki dukan," Rahul Gandhi said after meeting Danish.

A day later, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked whether Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan's language shows 'muhabbat ki dukan'. "Here is the Congress President in Haryana - he has used the most inexcusable, horrible language for PM & CM. Will the Congress sack him? Is this Muhabbat Ki Dukan? No this is Congress ke gaali galauj ka saaman," the BJP spokesperson wrote.

"From abusing Modi samaj....to this - Rahul Gandhi has only encouraged this language & behaviour! Rahul Gandhi, Kharge ji & Sonia ji themselves have used worst abuses too. Even Janta has been called Rakshas by Congress so this is their true character," Poonawalla wrote.

Danish Ali too made indecent remarks in Lok Sabha: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Bidhuri's choice of words against Danish Ali became a major political row as several MPs wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker condemning what happened inside the House in the presence of the Speaker. While Om Birla issued a warning to Bidhuri and expunged those words, Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Chowdhury said expunging the words is not enough as the video has already been in circulation.

BJP issued a showcause notice to Bidhuri on Friday.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, however, gave a twist to the entire incident and said the Lok Sabha speaker should also probe the indecent remarks and conduct of Danish Ali. "Under Lok Sabha rules, obstructing another MP during the time allotted to him, speaking while sitting and giving a running commentary also call for punishment," Dubey wrote on Twitter.

Uday Bhan did not speak in anger, he was smiling: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

"The language he used for the Prime Minister defines pettiness in the politics of India. This is the limit of lowliness. That too for a Prime Minister who has not taken a single leave in the last 9.5 years... What has the Congress not said for PM Modi in the past, for his late father, last mother, his previous profession, his caste... But the roadside language used today by the Haryana Congress President... he is seen in the video smiling. This means it was not spoken in anger," BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

