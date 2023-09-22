News / India News / Rahul Gandhi meets Danish Ali; 'Will consider leaving Parliament as...': BSP MP

Rahul Gandhi meets Danish Ali; 'Will consider leaving Parliament as...': BSP MP

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Sep 22, 2023 07:37 PM IST

Danish Ali and Ramesh Bidhuri were at the centre of Friday's political row. Rahul Gandhi, KC venugopal met the BSP MP at his residence.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali amid the raging controversy over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's comments aiming at Danish Ali. The Congress demanded action against Bidhuri who hurled abuses on the Muslim MP in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Danish Ali, meanwhile, brought privilege motion against Bidhuri and said if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not take action against Bidhuri, he might consider leaving Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi met BSP MP Danish Ali at Ali's residence on Friday.
Rahul Gandhi met BSP MP Danish Ali at Ali's residence on Friday.

"I am hopeful that the Speaker will take action against this. But if that does not happen I will consider leaving Parliament with a heavy heart because people have not sent me to Parliament to listen to hate speech...Does one get to learn such language at RSS shakhas?" Danish Ali said.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out