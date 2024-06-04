Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: Will NDA retain power or INDIA bloc change the equation? Latest updates here

With barely a few hours to go for the General Election results 2024 to be declared, voters throughout the country are waiting with bated breaths to see their representatives being voted into power. Like other states, counting of votes will begin in Haryana at 8 AM as well. The forecasts by the Exit Polls stated that although the winds are blowing in favour of the ruling NDA, the INIDA bloc is also likely to make some inroads, whatever the percentage of their share....Read More

In Haryana, for instance, although the NDA may not be able to retain all the 10 seats like last year, it is yet going to secure at least 7 seats, making way for only three seats in the INDIA bloc, as per the EXIT POLL forecasts.

Notably, the polling for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana was conducted on May 25 in a single phase unlike most of the other states of the country, wherein the election was held in multiple phases. An overall voter turnout of 64.8 percent was registered in the state of Haryana. The 10 constituencies include Ambala (SC), Kurukshetra, Sirsa (SC), Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, and Faridabad.

While the NDA contested in all the 10 constituencies In Haryana, the Congress contested in nine seats, leaving one seat for the Aam Admi Party, in accordance with the opposition INDIA bloc alliance. So far as other parties were concerned, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fought in nine seats, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) fought in seven seats, whereas the JJP fielded candidates in all the 10 seats.

One striking aspect about the Jannayak Janshakti Party (JJP) which also happens to be a former ally of the BJP, and the INLD is that both parties are largely supported by the Jat community presence that holds a significant vote share in the state.

EXIT POLL PREDICTIONS

Coming back to the Exit Poll forecasts in general, it is predicted that BJP stands to secure 8 seats, while the Congress + or the INDIA bloc will do with 2 seats only. For instance, Jan Ki Baat and PMARQ also predict the victory of the BJP in 8-9 seats, while the Congress barely sealed the deal in 1-2 seats. Similarly, several other predictions point towards a BJP win, securing at least 7 – 8 seats, and Congress settling for 2 – 3 seats.

The fight between the NDA and the INDIA bloc in the Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to be rather neck-to-neck. For, as per the ABP-CVoter Exit Poll forecasts, the BJP is poised to win anything from 4 to 6 seats, out of a total of 10, constituting a vote share of 45 percent. The INDIA Bloc too is likely to fall in the same bracket and is expected to enjoy an equal share of votes.

Now who are the heavyweight candidates in the fray from Haryana? To begin with, the former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar’s fate remains to be tested. So are the electoral fates of other heavyweights like BJP’s Naveen Jindal and Ranjit Singh Chautala, INLD’s Abhay Chautala, AAP’s Sushil Gupta, Congress’ Jai Prakash, and JJP’s Naina Chautala, are on the cards. KEY CANDIDATES PARTY CONSTITUENCY Manohar Lal Khattar BJP Karnal Naveen Jindal BJP Kurukshetra Ranjit Singh Chautala BJP Hisar Abhay Chautala INLD Kurukshetra Sushil Gupta AAP Kurukshetra Jai Prakash INC Hisar Naina Chautala JJP Hisar

Although the BJP is confident of retaining its bastion in all the 10 constituencies, the INDIA bloc allies – Congress and the Aam Admi Party do not lag far behind in their expectations and seem to be fighting the polls with an equal measure of confidence and zest.

2019 Flashback

The BJP’s overwhelming victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with a thumping victory in all the 10 constituencies in Haryana sharing a vote percentage of 58.02 percent is all too well known. Consequently, this overwhelming victory resulted in Haryana further catapulting BJP to its final triumph in forming the government at the centre. None of the other parties, such as Congress, JJP, or INLD could bag a single seat in the state, thus paving the way for the formation of the Modi 2.0 government at the centre.

In any case, the stakes are high, and it remains to be seen who will ultimately have the last laugh - whether the ruling NDA will be able to retain its stronghold or is it the opposition INDIA bloc that will alter the narrative.

