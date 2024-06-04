Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi310C
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: Will NDA retain power or INDIA bloc change the equation? Latest updates here

    June 4, 2024 7:06 AM IST
    Haryana Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Live: Follow the blog for the latest updates on the Lok Sabha Poll results in Haryana.
    Live updates on Lok Sabha Results 2024 for Ambala (SC), Kurukshetra, Sirsa (SC), Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, and Faridabad seats in Haryana. (Prakash Singh / AFP)
    Live updates on Lok Sabha Results 2024 for Ambala (SC), Kurukshetra, Sirsa (SC), Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, and Faridabad seats in Haryana. (Prakash Singh / AFP)

    With barely a few hours to go for the General Election results 2024 to be declared, voters throughout the country are waiting with bated breaths to see their representatives being voted into power. Like other states, counting of votes will begin in Haryana at 8 AM as well. The forecasts by the Exit Polls stated that although the winds are blowing in favour of the ruling NDA, the INIDA bloc is also likely to make some inroads, whatever the percentage of their share....Read More

    In Haryana, for instance, although the NDA may not be able to retain all the 10 seats like last year, it is yet going to secure at least 7 seats, making way for only three seats in the INDIA bloc, as per the EXIT POLL forecasts.

    Full Coverage: Lok Sabha Election Results

    Notably, the polling for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana was conducted on May 25 in a single phase unlike most of the other states of the country, wherein the election was held in multiple phases. An overall voter turnout of 64.8 percent was registered in the state of Haryana. The 10 constituencies include Ambala (SC), Kurukshetra, Sirsa (SC), Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, and Faridabad.

    While the NDA contested in all the 10 constituencies In Haryana, the Congress contested in nine seats, leaving one seat for the Aam Admi Party, in accordance with the opposition INDIA bloc alliance. So far as other parties were concerned, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fought in nine seats, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) fought in seven seats, whereas the JJP fielded candidates in all the 10 seats.

    One striking aspect about the Jannayak Janshakti Party (JJP) which also happens to be a former ally of the BJP, and the INLD is that both parties are largely supported by the Jat community presence that holds a significant vote share in the state.

    EXIT POLL PREDICTIONS

    Coming back to the Exit Poll forecasts in general, it is predicted that BJP stands to secure 8 seats, while the Congress + or the INDIA bloc will do with 2 seats only. For instance, Jan Ki Baat and PMARQ also predict the victory of the BJP in 8-9 seats, while the Congress barely sealed the deal in 1-2 seats. Similarly, several other predictions point towards a BJP win, securing at least 7 – 8 seats, and Congress settling for 2 – 3 seats.

    The fight between the NDA and the INDIA bloc in the Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to be rather neck-to-neck. For, as per the ABP-CVoter Exit Poll forecasts, the BJP is poised to win anything from 4 to 6 seats, out of a total of 10, constituting a vote share of 45 percent. The INDIA Bloc too is likely to fall in the same bracket and is expected to enjoy an equal share of votes.

    Now who are the heavyweight candidates in the fray from Haryana? To begin with, the former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar’s fate remains to be tested. So are the electoral fates of other heavyweights like BJP’s Naveen Jindal and Ranjit Singh Chautala, INLD’s Abhay Chautala, AAP’s Sushil Gupta, Congress’ Jai Prakash, and JJP’s Naina Chautala, are on the cards.

    KEY CANDIDATES

    PARTY

    CONSTITUENCY

    Manohar Lal Khattar

    BJP

    Karnal

    Naveen Jindal

    BJP

    Kurukshetra

    Ranjit Singh Chautala

    BJP

    Hisar

    Abhay Chautala

    INLD

    Kurukshetra

    Sushil Gupta

    AAP

    Kurukshetra

    Jai Prakash

    INC

    Hisar

    Naina Chautala

    JJP

    Hisar

    Although the BJP is confident of retaining its bastion in all the 10 constituencies, the INDIA bloc allies – Congress and the Aam Admi Party do not lag far behind in their expectations and seem to be fighting the polls with an equal measure of confidence and zest.

    2019 Flashback

    The BJP’s overwhelming victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with a thumping victory in all the 10 constituencies in Haryana sharing a vote percentage of 58.02 percent is all too well known. Consequently, this overwhelming victory resulted in Haryana further catapulting BJP to its final triumph in forming the government at the centre. None of the other parties, such as Congress, JJP, or INLD could bag a single seat in the state, thus paving the way for the formation of the Modi 2.0 government at the centre.

    In any case, the stakes are high, and it remains to be seen who will ultimately have the last laugh - whether the ruling NDA will be able to retain its stronghold or is it the opposition INDIA bloc that will alter the narrative.

    Follow this live blog to keep yourself updated with the latest trends on the Lok Sabha Poll results 2024 with regard to Haryana.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 7:06 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: This is how the security arrangement in Haryana looks like

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: As informed by the Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth operations at the counting centres.

    A three-tier security system will be in place around the counting centres.

    June 4, 2024 7:02 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: Counting begins in an hour

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: The counting of votes will begin in an hour from now, that is at 8 AM.

    June 4, 2024 7:01 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: This is what Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala said about BJP

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala had exuded confidence on Sunday and said that the BJP will win all 10 seats in Haryana, and the party will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term.

    June 4, 2024 6:54 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: What does the Exit Poll predict about INDIA bloc's performance this year?

    As per the Exit Poll predictions, the INDIA bloc allies – Congress and the Aam Admi Party (AAP) do not lag far behind in their expectations and seem to be fighting the polls with an equal measure of confidence and zest as the ruling BJP.

    June 4, 2024 6:52 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: Here's the direct link to check full coverage of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: To check the full coverage of the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, click on this direct link.

    June 4, 2024 6:47 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: All constituencies details and candidates in fray

    1. Karnal: BJP: Manohar Lal Khattar Congress- Divyanshu Budhiraja
    2. Kurukshetra: BJP: Naveen Jindal, AAP: Sushil Gupta
    3. Ambala: BJP: Banto Kataria, Congress: Varun Chaudhary
    4. Rohtak: BJP: Arvind Kumar Sharma, Congress: Deependra Singh Hooda
    5. Sirsa: BJP: Ashol Tiwari: Congress: Selja Kumari
    6. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: BJP: Dharambir Singh Chaudhary, Congress: Rao Dan Singh
    7. Hisar: BJP: Ranjit Singh Chautala, Congress: Jai Prakash
    8. Gurgaon: BJP: Rao Inderjit Singh, Congress: Raj Babbar
    9. Sonipat: BJP: Mohan Lal Badoli, Congress: Satpal Brahmachari
    10. Faridabad: BJP: Krishan Pal Gurjar, Congress: Mahendra Pratap Singh
    June 4, 2024 6:37 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: Who are the key candidates in fray?

    The key candidates in fray from Haryana are:

    1. BJP veteran Manohar Lal Khattar, also former Chief Minister of Haryana.
    2. Naveen Jindal and Ranjit Singh Chautala of BJP
    3. Abhay Chautala of INLD
    4. AAP’s Sushil Gupta
    5. Jai Prakash of Congress
    6. Naina Chautala of JJP.
    June 4, 2024 6:32 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: What happened in 2019?

    In 2019, the BJP had a thumping victory in all 10 seats of Haryana. The Congress, JJP, or INLD could bag a single seat in the state.

    June 4, 2024 6:30 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: Tight security in place for courting of votes

    Heavy security has been deployed outside counting centres in Haryana. A three-tier security system has been installed around the counting centres.

    June 4, 2024 6:26 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: Party-wise seats contested this year

    BJP: 10 seats

    Congress: 9

    AAP: 1

    BSP: 9

    INLD: 7

    JJP: 10

    June 4, 2024 6:24 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: Which are the parties in fray from Haryana

    In Haryana, the main parties that are in fray are the BJP, Congress, AAP,, Jannayak Janshakti Party (JJP), and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

    June 4, 2024 6:21 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: What did the Exit Polls predict?

    As per the Exit Poll predictions, the BJP will likely win 7-8 seats. Whereas, the opposition INDIA bloc may secure 2-3 seats.

    June 4, 2024 6:17 AM IST

    Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: Counting begins at 8 AM

    The counting for LS Poll Results in Haryana will begin at 8 AM.

    News india news Haryana Election 2024 Result Live: Will NDA retain power or INDIA bloc change the equation? Latest updates here
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes