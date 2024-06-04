Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency: Cong's Deepender Singh Hooda leads with 2,72,358 votes

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda is leading in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections from Haryana's Rohtak seat with a margin of 2,72,358 votes. He has so far garnered 5,90,928 votes. Deepender Singh Hooda (File)

Speaking to ANI, after early trends, Hooda said, “Counting is going on and as per the initial trends, I think those are in line with our expectations. I thank the people of Haryana. I think people are blessing us more than our expectations.”

Rohtak is an important Lok Sabha constituency in Haryana, including nine legislative assembly segments. The 2024 Rohtak Lok Sabha elections were held on May 25 in Phase 6. The main candidates were Dr. Arvind Kumar Sharma from the BJP and Hooda from the Congress, who also competed in the last election.

Hooda became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2020. Before that, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak three times. In the 16th Lok Sabha, he was the Congress party's Whip. He also held other important roles, such as being on the board of the Indian Institutes of Technology and leading the Indo-UK forum of Parliamentarians. In the past, he was part of various parliamentary committees, including Finance, External Affairs, Agriculture, and Human Resource Development.

According to his election affidavit analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Hooda is a Member of Parliament. He is 46 years old and holds a postgraduate degree. He has declared total assets of ₹69.3 crore, including ₹17.3 crore in movable assets and ₹52 crore in immovable assets. His declared income is ₹1.3 crore, with ₹1 crore being his own income. He has liabilities of ₹23.2 lakh and has no criminal cases registered against him.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sharma won with 573,845 votes with a margin of over 7,000 votes.

In the 2014 general election, Deepender Singh Hooda from the INC won with 490,063 votes, while Om Prakash Dhankar from the BJP received 319,436 votes.