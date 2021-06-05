Haryana gets response on global tender from Malta-based pharma company for Sputnik V vaccines

An international pharmaceutical company headquartered in Malta, Pharma Regulatory Services Limited, has expressed interest in providing Haryana with up to 60 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, manufactured by the Gamaleya Institute and marketed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said the state government.

“An international pharma company with headquarters in Malta namely Pharma Regulatory Services Limited has given an expression of interest to provide up to 60mn does of Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by the Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund,” the state government said in a press note.

Per dose of the Sputnik V vaccine supplied by the firm will cost nearly ₹1,120. The firm has been given a month’s time to supply the first 5,00,000 doses, which will be further augmented by 1 million doses every 20 days, against a letter of credit issued in the pharmaceutical company’s name.

“As per the order made by the firm, per dose cost will be nearly ₹1,120. The firm has given a timeline of 30 days to supply 1st batch of 5L doses followed by 1 mn doses every 20 days,” the note added.

This “expression of interest” comes after the global tender floated by Haryana on May 26 for vaccine procurement closed on May 4 with no bids. Even though the offer came after the due date was over it is being considered to ensure optimal vaccine availability for the state, said additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora.

The Sputnik V vaccine is the only foreign-manufactured vaccine currently available in India and was recently cleared for import by Brazil. Sputnik V is yet to be approved by the World Health Organization, the US food and drug administration and the European Medicines Agency.