Haryana govt allocates portfolios: CM Nayab Saini keeps home, finance ministries

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini retained the home and finance ministries as cabinet portfolios were allocated on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

Saini will oversee 12 portfolios. In addition to home and finance, he is responsible for planning, excise and taxation, town and country planning, urban estates, information, public relations, language and culture, criminal investigation, law and legislative affairs, and housing for all departments.

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana on Thursday, beginning his second term in a grand ceremony in Panchkula. His reappointment followed the BJP’s historic victory in the October 5 assembly elections. The party won 48 out of 90 seats, securing its third consecutive term in power. Meanwhile, the Congress secured 37 seats.

Here are the details on allocations

Anil Vij: A Punjabi-Khatri MLA from Ambala Cantt has been assigned the energy and transport portfolios, along with the labour department. He previously held the home portfolio when Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief minister.

Arti Singh Rao: A first-time MLA from the Ahir and backward class (B category) in Ateli, Mahendergarh district, given the health portfolio.

Rao Narbir Singh: Another Ahir and backward class (B category) MLA from Badshahpur, Gurugram district, responsible for industries, commerce, environment, forests, and wildlife.

Arvind Kumar Sharma: A Brahmin MLA from Gohana, Sonepat, in charge of jails and cooperation portfolios.

Shruti Choudhry: A Jat MLA from Tosham, Bhiwani district, entrusted with women and child development.

Mahipal Dhanda: Assigned the school education department.

Vipul Goel: Given the revenue and disaster management, urban local bodies, and civil aviation departments.

Shyam Singh Rana: Will manage the agriculture and farmers welfare department.

Ranbir Gangwa: Assigned the public health engineering portfolio.

Krishan Kumar Bedi: Responsible for social justice, empowerment, and welfare of SCs and BCs.

Krishan Lal Panwar: Allocated development and panchayats, as well as mines and geology departments.

Rajesh Nagar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) for food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs.

Gaurav Gautam: Minister of State (Independent Charge) for youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and sports departments.

Portfolio Allocation: The Governor of Haryana allocated these portfolios to the members of the Council of Ministers on the advice of the chief minister.

