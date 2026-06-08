...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Haryana groom, 3 others held for SUV stunts in wedding procession

Sub-Inspector Yashpal was patrolling in Mandikhera village on Sunday and received a video clip of the incident on his mobile phone.

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 11:24 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

A groom had hoped to be with his newlywed wife a day after his marriage; however, he ended up behind bars after he was found to be allegedly performing stunts on an SUV while on his way to the wedding venue.

A police team reached Nai Nangla village, but learnt that the procession had already departed for Chandni village.(Representational photo)

The incident happened in Haryana's Nuh district on Sunday, officials said, adding three others, who were also driving SUVs and part of the wedding procession, have also been arrested for reckless driving.

According to police, the matter came to light when Sub-Inspector Yashpal, posted at Nagina police station, was patrolling in Mandikhera village on Sunday and received a video clip of the incident on his mobile phone.

In the video, some youths were seen standing and sitting on the roofs of moving Thar vehicles, which were being driven by the four accused at high speed and recklessly.

Police found that the wedding procession belonged to groom Aaqib, a resident of Nai Nangla village, and was heading to Chandeni village.

 
haryana nuh district wedding
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Haryana groom, 3 others held for SUV stunts in wedding procession
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.