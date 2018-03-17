Haryana IPS, HPS officers violating ‘lal batti’ norms, says transport secy

Haryana cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) and Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers are violating Union government’s instructions regarding the ‘red beacon’ atop official vehicles, additional chief secretary (ACS-transport) RR Jowel has said in a letter sent to director general of police (DGP) BS Sandhu.

The Union government had banned red beacons atop cars of all ministers, politicians and bureaucrats, ending a privilege that was seen as the ultimate status symbol.

Public help sought The transport department spokesperson has urged people to identify the officials who are using beacons on their vehicles and asked them to inform the government to help in completely curbing the practice of VIP culture as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In case a vehicle is seen plying in contravention of these directions, the same might be photographed and intimation be sent to the challaning officer,” the spokesperson said.

Apart from the police department, the transport department has also directed deputy commissioners to challan vehicles violating the directions

The ban, effective from May 1, 2017, doesn’t exempt even vehicles of the country’s top dignitaries such as the President, Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India.

“Even IPS and HPS officers are using these beacons, in violation of government instructions. The senior officers of the government are expected to be role models and in this case, they are not,” Jowel has said in his March 13 letter (a copy of which is with HT) that was also sent to a host of officers, including the district and session judges across the state.

Jowel said the Union government had decided to stop the use of red beacon on vehicles to curb ‘VIP culture’. “The use of multi-coloured light was allowed only in case of emergency duty,” the letter reads, pointing out that it was specifically mentioned that the beacon should not be put to use when the vehicle was not on its designated duty.

“It has been brought to my notice that the May 2017 directions of the Centre regarding red/amber/blue lights on vehicles are not being followed in toto and the beacons are also being used by field police officers while not on emergent duty,” the ACS said.

The senior IAS officers requested the DGP to direct officers of the police department for compliance of these instructions “in letter and spirit”.