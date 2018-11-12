Haryana khap panchayat calls for ban on gay sex, live-in relationships

The sarv-khap panchayat, touted as the largest congregation of khaps, held at Charkhi village of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district on Sunday, has called for a ban on gay sex and live-in relationships.

Held at the behest of Sangwan khap, one of the largest and influential khaps in the state, the panchayat was attended by various khaps from across Haryana. The prime agenda of the panchayat was to discuss women-centric issues — especially crime against women — and to find their solutions.

During the panchayat, the khaps passed nine resolutions, which included giving stringent punishment to rapists, ban on same-sex relationships, adultery and dowry and promotion of inter-caste marriages. It also suggested people cut down on money spent on wedding functions and to stop calling DJs.

The khaps said they will write a memorandum in the name of Chief Justice of Supreme Court, the President, Prime Minister and chief minister to ensure the resolutions passed by them during the panchayat were implemented in the country.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 10:58 IST