Haryana man who bid 1.17 cr for VIP vehicle number faces probe after failed payment

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that during a recent online auction for the vehicle number HR 88 B 8888, an individual placed the highest bid of Rs. 1 crore 17 lakh. Haryana minister Anil Vij said that fancy and VIP vehicle numbers in the state are allotted only through auctions.(HT File)

The bidder was identified as Sudhir, a native of Hisar, and had won the bid where a total of 45 bidders participated.

However, after placing the bid, the person allowed his security amount to be forfeited. As per the process, a bidder has to deposit ₹10,000 as security and ₹1,000 as registration fees, while the base price is fixed at ₹50,000.

Therefore, Vij said that his financial capacity and source of income will now be thoroughly investigated to verify whether he was genuinely capable of bidding such a large amount.

Speaking to media persons in Ambala, Vij said that fancy and VIP vehicle numbers in Haryana are allotted only through auctions.

"People often make very high bids to obtain these numbers — not only as a matter of prestige but also contributing significantly to state revenue. The recent incident indicates that some individuals are treating the auction process casually — merely as a show of interest, not responsibility," he added.

The minister further said that he had “issued strict instructions to Transport Department officials to check the bidder’s actual income and property.” "It must be confirmed whether the person really has the financial capacity to bid Rs. 1 crore 17 lakh,” he said.

He added that a written request is being sent to the Income Tax Department for a thorough investigation so that no one in the future participates in auctions on false financial claims or without sufficient economic ability.

The online auction for the vehicle number ‘HR88B8888’ was conducted in the Badhra sub-division of Charkhi Dadri.

The bidding for the number went up to Rs.1 crore 17 lakh, wherein Sudhir had placed a bid and deposited a security amount of Rs,11,000. However, he did not deposit the full bid amount by the final deadline. The VIP registration number under probe will be up for bids again.