Unique vehicle number HR88B8888 sold at 1.17cr to Haryana businessman

A unique vehicle registration number HR88B8888 has officially fetched the highest bid this week for a fancy vehicle number, sold for ₹1.17cr. A businessman from the Badhra sub-division of Charkhi Dadri bid ₹ 1.17 crore for the unique vehicle number(HT Photo/Representational Image)

The bid, which closed on November 26, was made during an online bidding process on the designated portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The online bid is held every week between 1 pm and 5 pm, in which people can bid on a fancy vehicle number. The bidding for 'HR88B8888 started from ₹50,000.

What does the registration number stand for?

The HR in ‘HR88B8888’ stands for the state in which the vehicle is registered, which is Haryana. 88 refers to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or the district; in this case, it was Charkhi Dadri. B is the specific vehicle series code by RTO, and 8888 is the unique four-digit number assigned to each vehicle.

Businessman from Haryana was the bidder

A businessman from the Badhra sub-division of Charkhi Dadri bid ₹1.17 crore for the unique vehicle number, news agency PTI reported. ₹1,000 was reportedly asked as the participation fee, along with ₹10,000 as a security deposit.

The bidder is granted five days to deposit the bid money, after which the number will be allotted if the entire process is completed.

The report said that a businessman who does not wish to be named hails from Bhiwani village. He said that the reserve price or base price for the fancy number was ₹50,000, and he had not expected to go this far and make the highest bid of ₹1.17 crore.

"I had not kept any specific amount in mind and liked the number and just went ahead," he said. The man also said that he has not yet decided on the vehicle for which the number will be used.

Asked if he has purchased the vehicle, he was quoted as saying, "We are figuring that out." He also said that he did not expect so much hype from the bid.

He has a transport business and also has a software company. He is developing a transport-related mobile app for commercial transportation, which is still in its early phase.