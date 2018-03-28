 Haryana orders closure of slaughter houses on Mahavir Jayanti | india news | Hindustan Times
Haryana orders closure of slaughter houses on Mahavir Jayanti

The sale of meat, fish and eggs will also be restricted, state urban local bodies minister Kavita Jain said on Wednesday.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2018 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
The decision was taken as Mahavir Jayanti is observed every year as non-violence day.
All the slaughter houses in urban areas of Haryana will remain closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on March 29, Kavita Jain Haryana urban local bodies minister said on Wednesday.

“The sale of meat, fish and eggs will also be restricted,” the minister said in a press statement.

Jain said that Mahavir Jayanti is observed every year as non-violence day. Different religious organisations of the state had met her and demanded prohibition of killing of animals on this day, she said.

“Keeping in view the religious sentiments of the Jain community, the proposal to close down slaughter houses on March 29 and also restrict the sale of meat, fish and eggs has been approved,” Jain said.

She said that officers have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of the orders in the municipal areas and also submit a report of the same.

