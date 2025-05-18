Haryana police arrests man for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan amid conflict

In a crackdown on anti-national elements, the Haryana police have arrested a man on charges of espionage for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan. The man was found to be passing sensitive information to the Pakistani side during the conflict between India and Pakistan, police said.(Pixabay/Representative)

The accused, identified as Arman, was apprehended by the Nagina police on May 16 following actionable intelligence inputs.

Speaking to ANI, Nuh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajaib Singh said, "A man named Arman was arrested on May 16 based on the intelligence that the Nagina police had. He was found to be passing sensitive information to the Pakistani side during the conflict between India and Pakistan."

"He is on remand, and we are collecting the information. We have the evidence, and we are furthering our investigation," he said.

In a similar incident, a travel vlogger and YouTuber who was arrested by the Haryana Police on suspicion of spying for Pakistan was sent to five days of police remand by a local court, officials said.

According to police, "suspicious things" were found after the police recovered her laptop and mobile.

Additionally, the Deputy Superintendent of Hisar, Kamaljeet, said that the vlogger was in "continuous contact" with a Pakistani citizen.

"Yesterday, based on inputs that we had, we arrested Jyoti, daughter of Haris Kumar, under the Official Secret Act and BNS 152. We have received some suspicious things after we recovered her mobile and laptop. We have taken her on a five-day remand, and further investigation is on. She was in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen," DSP Kamaljeet said in a self-made video on Saturday.

Apart from the Official Secrets Act, Jyoti is being held under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 152, which is regarding acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

As per an official memorandum issued by the Standing Committee on Information Technology Branch, "Post terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, 2025, some social media influencers and social media platforms in the country seem to be working against the interest of the country, which is likely to incite violence.

The committee requested the Ministry of Electronics and IT and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to provide the contemplated action taken to ban such platforms under the IT Act 2000 and 'Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 by May 8.

The terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, most of them tourists.

The Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor launched strikes at nine terror hideouts in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the morning hours of May 7.

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.