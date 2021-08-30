Haryana, Punjab CMs trade barbs over farmers’ protests

Chandigarh: A verbal battle erupted between the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana on Monday over the ongoing farm protests as controversy raged over police action on cultivators two days ago in Karnal and farm groups issued an ultimatum to the state government.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Karnal magistrate Nishant Yadav shielded under-fire sub-divisional magistrate,Ayush Sinha, who stirred a row on Saturday by instructing police to “break the heads” of farmers during a protest against three central laws. Farm groups say police thrashed protesters without any provocation. One person died and another 10 were injured.

“He (Sinha) should not have used such language though it is the job of officials to enforce law and order. I’m not saying he should not have enforced the rule of law strictly,” he said. The chief minister clarified that Sinha was deputed at a spot about 10-12 kilometres away from the spot where the lathi charge took place.

A 2018 batch officer, Sinha was heard instructing police personnel to hit farmers on the head if they broke barricades to disrupt a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting on Saturday.

“Some words shouldn’t have been used. As head of Karnal administration, I express my regret. But SDM, on duty, is a sincere officer. He used some words in heat of the moment, he shouldn’t have. But his intention wasn’t wrong,” said Yadav. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had on Sunday promised action against Sinha amid mounting criticism of the lathi-charge on farmers.

Khattar accused the Congress government in Punjab of driving the farmers’ agitation against the BJP-led Centre’s three farm laws. “There is a clear hand of the Punjab government in it,” said Khattar. “It’s a harsh reality,” he added.

Later in the evening, he posed a series of questions to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. He said Haryana procured 10 crops at minimum support prices, provided incentives, late payment fees and irrigation facilities, and asked what Punjab had done for farmers.

Khattar said the protesting farmers should adhere to norms of democracy. “This agitation is not gaining anything due to such acts of disruption. The public sentiment is turning against them,” he said.

“A positive dialogue was held between these protestors and district administration wherein they had given written consent that they would only protest in a symbolic manner and will not violate the law-and-order situation. However, it is really unfortunate to see that how at the behest of some politically motivated leaders, they had broken their promise,’’ the CM added.

Hours later, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh hit back.

“The BJP’s adamant refusal to revoke the laws reflected the vested interests of the party and its leadership, which had once again placed their crony capitalist friends over the common man....the crisis would not have assumed such grave proportions had the BJP heeded the farmers’ concerns and empathised with them,” he said.

He said Khattar’s “anti-farmer” agenda was exposed. “Can’t you see that the farmers of your own state are angry with you for your apathetic attitude towards them and your party’s stubborn refusal to repeal the farm laws?” he asked.

The lathi charge on protesters has sparked protests across Punjab and Haryana with farm groups blocking highways in several places. On Monday, farmers from across the state gathered for a mahapanchayat in Gharaunda town and sought registration of a case against those involved in the lathi charge.

They also threatened to lay siege to the secretariat if their demands were not met by September 6. “Our brothers suffered injuries in the lathi charge...Officials involved in it, be it the SDM or police officials, a case against all of them should be registered,” said Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

The three farm laws were passed last year but sparked almost immediate protests from farmers in Punjab, Haryana and other states. Since last October, tens of thousands of farmers have been siting in protest against the laws on the edges of the Capital -- a majority of whom hail from the foodbowl states of Punjab and Haryana.