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Haryana tourist missing in Valley of Flowers, drones deployed in search operation

Authorities said Gabbar Singh, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, failed to return from a trek on Tuesday evening, prompting them to launch an extensive search and rescue operation.

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 06:06 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mussoorie: A 48-year-old tourist from Haryana has gone missing in Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers, with forest officials, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams conducting an intensive search operation for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

We also deployed two drones on Wednesday to scan difficult and inaccessible stretches of the valley, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Nanda Devi National Park said.

Authorities said Gabbar Singh, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, failed to return from a trek on Tuesday evening, prompting them to launch an extensive search and rescue operation.

“Search teams have been combing the area continuously. We also deployed two drones on Wednesday to scan difficult and inaccessible stretches of the valley. Despite extensive efforts throughout Wednesday and Thursday, no trace of the missing tourist has been found so far,” Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Nanda Devi National Park Abhimanyu said.

The DFO said the teams have searched all possible locations where the trekker could have gone and the operation would continue until he is located.

Officials said preliminary inquiries with family members revealed that Singh had not been living at home for the past two years and was leading the life of a Nihang Sikh. The mobile number provided by him at the Valley of Flowers entry gate was also found to be incorrect, making it difficult for authorities to establish contact or track his movements.

Police have advised trekkers to hire local guides, carry a first-aid kit, wear suitable clothing according to weather conditions, and keep adequate food and water supplies. Visitors have also been asked to carry torches with spare batteries, fully charged mobile phones and power banks.

The advisory further stresses the importance of staying on designated trekking routes, avoiding shortcuts, travelling in groups and refraining from attempting difficult trails without adequate experience, preparation or the assistance of trained guides. Officials said adherence to safety guidelines is essential to prevent mishaps in the region’s rugged and unpredictable terrain.

 
search operation uttarakhand
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