Haryana violence: Curfew in Nuh to be lifted temporarily on Aug 7

The curfew in Haryana's Nuh district will be lifted for the movement of the public for four hours on Monday. The curfew was imposed in the district on August 1 following the communal clashes. The district magistrate in an order said the curfew will be lifted from 9 am to 1 pm.

After the communal violence in Nuh, Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in sector-57 near Tigra Village to maintain law & order, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 06 August 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Earlier today, the curfew was lifted temporarily from 9 am to 12 noon for the movement of the public. Soon after the curfew was lifted, people stepped out of their homes to purchase vegetables at Nuh Sabzi Mandi, reported ANI.

The mobile internet services will, however, remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8. The order passed by the Haryana home secretary stated that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense.

"Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nub that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district," the statement said.

The unrest began Monday when mobs pelted stones at a religious procession of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and set cars alight in the predominantly Muslim district of Nuh, around 75 kilometres (45 miles) south of New Delhi. Arson and vandalism broke out the following evening in parts of nearby Gurugram. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the sectarian riots so far.

The violence was followed by a demolition drive by the local authorities in Nuh. A resturant-cum-hotel which was used by miscreants to pelt stones during the recent violence was demolished on Sunday. The previous day, the district administration razed down over 45 shops in the Nalhar Road area that they said were built illegally. Sub-divisional magistrate Ashwani Kumar said the action was taken at the direction of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, claiming some of the shops belonged to those involved in the communal violence.

